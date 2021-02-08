Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.30.

A number of research firms have commented on PBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,707,000 after acquiring an additional 159,282 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 69.0% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 211,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 16,804 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.