PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $453.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $558,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

