PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $5.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.73.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

