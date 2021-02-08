PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $64.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $444,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,215 shares of company stock worth $12,191,833. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

