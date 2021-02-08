Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.37

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.37 and last traded at $67.29, with a volume of 2244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAG. Benchmark upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

