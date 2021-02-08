Peony (PNY) Hits One Day Volume of $9,650.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 90.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Peony has traded 204.3% higher against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $177,467.66 and $9,650.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony token can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,576,940 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

