PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Boosted by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after purchasing an additional 885,011 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 161,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.96 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

