Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.41. 156,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 100,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Performance Shipping stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

About Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of December 15, 2020, it owned and operated 5 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

