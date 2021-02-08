PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 73.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $145.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

