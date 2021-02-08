Perlin (PERL) Price Hits $0.0531 on Exchanges

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $25.65 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Perlin has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.16 or 0.01154195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.23 or 0.05956926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00032485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

Perlin is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.