Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of NYSE:PRSP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 126,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perspecta will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perspecta by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $999,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 13,596.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

