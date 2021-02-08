Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.13. 163,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 139,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The stock has a market cap of $40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,694,000. 39.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues. The company operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. It focuses on erectile dysfunction, peyronie's disease, endothelial dysfunction, and prostate cancer; and hormone health, and products enhancing overall health and wellness in men.

