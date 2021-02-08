Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.32

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 158898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRQ. Raymond James set a C$0.05 price objective on Petrus Resources and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

