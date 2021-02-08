Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

