Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 354,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,257,664. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

