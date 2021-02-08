Philip Morris International Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Philip Morris International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

PM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $84.28 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,146,000 after acquiring an additional 691,062 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 417,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,561,000 after acquiring an additional 243,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,375,000 after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

