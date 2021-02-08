Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Up 5.2%

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.14 and last traded at $75.79. 2,603,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,035,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.
A number of research firms have commented on PSX. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
