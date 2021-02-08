Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Up 5.2%

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.14 and last traded at $75.79. 2,603,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,035,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

