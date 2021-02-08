Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $421,874.04 and approximately $20.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,995.89 or 0.99857694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00032607 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.48 or 0.01115906 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00288217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00223324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00078839 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001899 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,650,000 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

