Phoneum Market Capitalization Hits $98,021.31 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $98,021.31 and approximately $845.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.01049899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,479.80 or 0.05308534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00045048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00016683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00019995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000150 BTC.

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

Phoneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

