Phore (PHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $23,280.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002389 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,203,786 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.