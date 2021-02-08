Pi Financial Comments on GoGold Resources Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoGold Resources in a report released on Friday, February 5th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$2.40 to C$3.10 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of GoGold Resources stock opened at C$2.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$674.04 million and a P/E ratio of 12.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$2.88.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

