Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Tops $33.25

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $42.95 million and approximately $29.00 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance token can currently be purchased for $33.25 or 0.00073091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 93.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00050114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00171750 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00064531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00059220 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00063211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00196985 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,315,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,291,838 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

