Pigeoncoin Market Cap Tops $1.44 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 105.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $160,604.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00125845 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,100,299,616 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

