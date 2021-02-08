Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

PPC opened at $21.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

