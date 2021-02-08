Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Trading 7.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Monday after Stephens upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens now has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Pilgrim’s Pride traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 1,254,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 759,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PPC. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 119,387 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 596,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 236,143 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 554,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 268,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

