Pillar Trading Up 29.3% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and $207,058.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00057520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.77 or 0.01176220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.61 or 0.05734324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00046178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

