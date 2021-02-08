Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE) Stock Price Down 24%

Shares of Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE) fell 24% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 135 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE)

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments.

