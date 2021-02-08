PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) Stock Price Up 0%

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.68 and last traded at $65.53. Approximately 18,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 33,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index).

