Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund cut its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,963 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 9.6% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Pinduoduo worth $409,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.45. 106,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,681,829. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $215.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.06.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

