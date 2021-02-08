Pinduoduo (PDD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD):

1/27/2021 – Pinduoduo had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/26/2021 – Pinduoduo is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Pinduoduo is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

1/5/2021 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $196.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $218.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $204.77.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after buying an additional 1,871,758 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,682,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,340,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,618,000 after buying an additional 807,930 shares during the period. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,907,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,561,000 after buying an additional 492,964 shares during the period.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

