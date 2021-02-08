Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.70

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.70 and last traded at $74.64, with a volume of 313810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,423. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after buying an additional 284,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 311,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

