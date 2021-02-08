Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other news, insider Alan Watson 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. Also, insider Ian Macoun sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.25 ($6.61), for a total transaction of A$83,250,000.00 ($59,464,285.71).

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

