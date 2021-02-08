Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,665 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.28 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $99.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.