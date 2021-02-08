Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.22% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.