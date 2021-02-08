Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 296,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 107,516 shares during the period. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $6,177,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 78,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.24 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

