Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,370 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,749,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $390.70 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $389.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.05 and its 200 day moving average is $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

