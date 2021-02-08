Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,614 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $205.06 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $204.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.