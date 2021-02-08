Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $237.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.66. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

