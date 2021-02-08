Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2022 earnings at $13.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $108.73 on Monday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,163.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 74.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,576,000 after purchasing an additional 776,468 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.