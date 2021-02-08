Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canopy Growth in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $45.40.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%.

In other Canopy Growth news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Canopy Growth by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.