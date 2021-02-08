Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Leslie’s in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $28.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 66.79. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.49.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,286,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,559,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,412,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

