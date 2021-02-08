Piper Sandler Comments on argenx SE’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of argenx in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will earn ($14.22) per share for the year.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.24.

ARGX opened at $371.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $372.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at $509,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,312,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.