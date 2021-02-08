Piper Sandler Comments on Baxter International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAX. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 262,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.