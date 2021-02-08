Piper Sandler Comments on Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.02 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $254.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 23,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

