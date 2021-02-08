Piper Sandler Comments on First Western Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Western Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Western Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.29). First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $18.81 on Monday. First Western Financial has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Western Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 11,147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

