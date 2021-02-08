Piper Sandler Comments on MetLife, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MetLife in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

NYSE MET opened at $52.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 73,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 421.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,912,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,726,000 after acquiring an additional 113,886 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 71,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in MetLife by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

