Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFSI. JMP Securities raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $64.53 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $55,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 8,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $444,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,215 shares of company stock worth $12,191,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,405,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,383,000 after buying an additional 313,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after buying an additional 269,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after buying an additional 201,827 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

