Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ESSA Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $168.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.49.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 208,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

