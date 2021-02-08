Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.66. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 43.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after buying an additional 130,969 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.