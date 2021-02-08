Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.51. The business had revenue of C$150.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.54 million.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.